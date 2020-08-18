A.C.E unveil track list for 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy'

A.C.E have unveiled thetrack list for 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy'.



The track list below features the songs "Golden Goose", title song "Favorite Boys", "State of Ecstasy", "Stand By You", and "Clover". As previously reported, A.C.E are returning with a concept surrounding eastern art and abstract, scenic drawings.



'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy' drops on September 2 KST. Stay tuned for updates!