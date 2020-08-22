Kim Jae Hwan unveils cover image for his digital single "I'm Not Okay"

Kim Jae Hwan will be returning real soon with his digital single "I'm Not Okay".



Just hours ahead of his comeback on August 23rd at midnight KST, Kim Jae Hwan revealed the cover image of the upcoming digital single. "I'm Not Okay" will mark his first comeback in approximately 6 months.





The track will be the third title in the artist's signature 'Greeting'-themed music series, which began with his debut song "Begin Again" and continued with his hit song "Goodbye" earlier this year.



"I'm Not Okay" is set for release later today on August 23rd at 6 PM KST. Are you excited?