Japan's annual 'a-nation' music festival will be taking place online this year, coming up this August 29!

Ahead of the full online concert, 'a-nation Online 2020' has released its first lineup of performing artists including K-Pop acts EXO-SC, Super Junior, Red Velvet, and SuperM! For additional details closer to the concert date, you can visit 'a-nation's official website here.

Will you be tuning in to 'a-nation Online 2020'?