Watch the fun new teasers for Park Ji Hoon, Lee Ru Bi & The Boyz Younghoon's rom-com web drama 'Love Revolution'

Kakao M's original digital drama series 'Love Revolution' has released a new set of teasers starring Park Ji Hoon, Lee Ru Bi, The Boyz's Younghoon, and more!

A hilarious school romantic comedy based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, 'Love Revolution' deals with the hilarious relationships between some of the oddest characters in school. The male lead Park Ji Hoon plays the role of a aegyo-master completely enamored by his crush, Gong Joo Young. Female lead Lee Ru Bi plays the role of Gong Joo Young's crush and the school's one and only true ice queen, Wang Ja Rim. Alongside the two stars, The Boyz's Younghoon takes on the handsome and mysterious Lee Kyung Woo. But while Lee Kyung Woo's first impression is definitely that of a dark and brooding hottie with secrets, in truth he's just a normal high school student.

'Love Revolution' is set to premiere next month on Kakao TV. Will you be watching the new rom-com series?

