9

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

NU'EST's Minhyun opens up about having faith in himself with '1st Look' x 'Swarovski'

AKP STAFF

NU'EST's Minhyun showed off the elegant, dreamlike beauty of 'Swarovski's 'Zodiac Collection' for the September cover of '1st Look'!

In each of his preview cuts, Minhyun displayed the undeniable aura of a perfect being, accentuating the shining pieces of the 'Zodiac Collection'. During his interview following the pictorial, Minhyun talked about how nervous he was for his first ever acting role in 'Live On'. He recalled, "I was shaking during the first script reading because of nerves. I tried to prepare myself for the first filming by practicing and reading the script over and over, but I was still shaking. Right now, I've become more accustomed and I'm enjoying the filming." 


Minhyun then also opened up about anything stressful in his life at the moment. He said, "I'm not the type to be stressed out easily, but because of my drama filming, I'm controlling my diet. Before bed every night, I watch mukbang videos. I absolutely love eating ramyeon. But if you eat it, your face gets swollen the next day. So I've been watching ramyeon mukbang videos instead." 

Finally, Minhyun talked about his sense of self-confidence, thinking back to his childhood when he was first cast to become an idol trainee. He commented, "Deep inside, I've always had faith that I would do well. Even after I debuted, I've always had faith in me." 

Check out previews of Minhyun in the September edition of '1st Look', below. 

  1. Minhyun
1 700 Share 82% Upvoted

0

xx-jenn-xx2,287 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

I love nu'est!! And he looks great! It saddens me when they all have confidence issues and are afraid of a mistake or to do anything at all wrong. He looks great, he shouldn't worry about his confidence. But i do know that's a hard issue to over come. I think he has soft sweet features and I love his singing.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND