Ladies' Code's Sojung counts down to new music release

It looks like Ladies' Code's Sojung is counting down to an exciting new music release!

Since earlier this week, Sojung has been releasing countdown teaser images for a new release titled "Island" via her official Instagram. The first countdown image on D-6 showed palm trees against a clear, blue sky, while on D-4, Sojung shared a lovely concept image with subdued colors. In her D-3 concept image, Sojung sits idly under a makeshift indoor tent, having a lonely picnic.

This will mark Sojung's first official music release since her departure from Polaris Entertainment earlier this year in February, when all 3 members of Ladies' Code decided to go their separate ways.

Stay tuned for more details on Sojung's "Island"!