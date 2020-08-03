H1GHR MUSIC drops promotion schedule for 1st ever compilation hip-hop album coming next month

Jay Park's H1GHR MUSIC is dropping the label's first ever compilation hip-hop album, set for release in two parts in September!

According to a promotion schedule posted via H1GHR MUSIC's official SNS below, an introductory promotion visual will be out this August 5, kicking off the anticipation full swing. Next, fans can look forward to a cypher clip titled "Arrived" on August 12, followed by a surprise MV release for "How We Rock" on August 19, and more.

Part 1 of the label's compilation album, 'Red Tape: H1GHR' will be released next month on September 2. Part 2, titled 'Blue Tape: H1GHR' will follow up on September 16.

Meanwhile, H1GHR MUSIC established by Jay Park and Cha Cha Malone is home to artists like Sik-K, pH-1, HAON, Golden (G.Soul), plus more.