Dara thanks fans for waiting as she drops performance teaser for Ben's 'Like A Dream' cover

Dara has a new cover song coming up for fans!

On August 30 KST, the former 2NE1 member took to her personal Twitter account to announce the release of her cover video of Ben's "Like A Dream," a popular ballad that appeared on the soundtrack of the 'Another Oh Hae Young' drama. Dara chose the song as she had been appearing in the stage version of the drama since earlier this year.





"I can't believe that the 'Like A Dream' cover video that I've been preparing since March is coming out in August. I was busy when appearing in 'Another Oh Hae Young,' and it became late because I was doing some revision recording here and there and some reshooting," she wrote, adding that the recent typhoon had caused issues with the rooftop shoot.

Less than an hour later, she tweeted a short teaser video of the performance, where she is seen giving it her all as she delivers the song with strong emotion.

Meanwhile, Dara's full "Like A Dream" video is set for release on August 31.

Check out Dara's performance teaser below!