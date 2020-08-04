0

0

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

ENOi showcase a powerful performance in comeback trailer film '雨 (For Flower Bud)'

AKP STAFF

D-1 until boy group ENOi returns with their 2nd special single album, 'W.A.Y (雨)’!

Ahead fo their full comeback album and MV release, the ENOi boys have dropped a powerful performance trailer titled '雨 (For Flower Bud)'. The trailer features a fast-paced future bass beat in the background as the ENOi members demonstrate a series of complex moves and formations. 

ENOi's 2nd special single album comeback with their title track also called "W.A.Y (雨)" is set for this August 6 at 6 PM KST!

  1. misc.
0 188 Share Be the first to vote
BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, GOT7, MONSTA X, NCT, NU
Top 10 most liked channels on V LIVE
14 minutes ago   2   143

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND