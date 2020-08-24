6

Posted by danisurst

TREASURE put on adorable performance of B-side track 'Come To Me' for MUPLY

TREASURE is back with a new surprise for fans!

On August 24 KST, the YG Entertainment rookie boy group teamed up with K-Pop contents YouTube channel MUPLY to release a special performance of "Come To Me," the B-side off of their debut single album 'THE FIRST STEP: Chapter 1.' In the colorful performance video, each member has their own time with the camera, freestyle dancing and cutely acting out their parts in the song. The video ends with member Jaehyuk sweetly waving goodbye.


Meanwhile, TREASURE debuted on August 7 with the single "BOY."

Check out the "Come To Me" performance above!

im addicted to hyunsuk’s verse in this song his rap flow is just amazing

