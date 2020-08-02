4

2

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

TREASURE members count down to debut by introducing themselves with charming 'PR videos'

AKP STAFF

TREASURE is less than a week away from their long-awaited debut!

On August 1 and 2 KST, their agency YG Entertainment shared 'PR videos' highlighting each of the group's 12 members. In the videos, the members share various details about themselves, allowing fans to get a closer look at each one, getting to know their individual specialties, unique traits, and funny nicknames.

Meanwhile, TREASURE will be making their debut with the single "Boy" on August 7, with the album 'The First Step: Chapter One' set for release on August 13.

Check out all of the videos here, and stay tuned for TREASURE's debut!

  1. TREASURE
0 274 Share 67% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND