13

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa wins 2nd #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from WayV, ATEEZ, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, Soyou made her return with "Gotta Go," Eric Nam came back with "Paradise," ATEEZ made their comeback with "Inception," April returned with "Now Or Never," WayV came back with "Bad Alive," and Jessi returned with "NUNU NANA."

As for the winner, the nominees were Zico's "Summer Hate" featuring RainMAMAMOO Hwa Sa's "Maria," and Jeon So Mi's "What You Waiting For." In the end, Hwa Sa won for the second consecutive week with "Maria."

Other performers were Sook Haeng, AB6IX, 1THE9, E'LAST, Weeekly, XRO, Jeon So Mi, Jung Se Woon, and TOO.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: Soyou

==

COMEBACK: April

==

COMEBACK: ATEEZ

==
COMEBACK: WayV

==
Jeon So Mi

  1. April
  2. ATEEZ
  3. Zico
  4. Eric Nam
  5. Jeon So Mi
  6. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  7. Hwa Sa
  8. WayV
  9. Soyu
  10. INKIGAYO
2 1,015 Share 93% Upvoted

0

crowboy2,177 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

legitimate question, i like somi but does anyone alse feel like her song is missing something? like this mixing wasn't done very well or something? it's a catchy song and i like her performances. i also don't mind the song - but it just feels a bit empty?

Share

-5

fesorb-1,466 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND