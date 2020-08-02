MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa wins 2nd #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from WayV, ATEEZ, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, Soyou made her return with "Gotta Go," Eric Nam came back with "Paradise," ATEEZ made their comeback with "Inception," April returned with "Now Or Never," WayV came back with "Bad Alive," and Jessi returned with "NUNU NANA."





As for the winner, the nominees were Zico's "Summer Hate" featuring Rain, MAMAMOO Hwa Sa's "Maria," and Jeon So Mi's "What You Waiting For." In the end, Hwa Sa won for the second consecutive week with "Maria."



Other performers were Sook Haeng, AB6IX, 1THE9, E'LAST, Weeekly, XRO, Jeon So Mi, Jung Se Woon, and TOO.



Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





COMEBACK: Soyou

COMEBACK: April

COMEBACK: ATEEZ

COMEBACK: WayV

Jeon So Mi