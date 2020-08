On August 1, Gugudan's Haebin opened up a personal YouTube channel. Through which, she greets fans with a cover of Lucia's Please.





In the video description, Haebin cheekily introduces herself:



"Hello, I'm Haebin^^

This is my first time uploading a song I sang on Youtube,

though I am shy and nervous, please give me a lot of love~

Please..Love Please...

With that, bye.."



Check out her cover above!