Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

SuperM take over 'Knowing Brothers' with their performances

AKP STAFF

SuperM took over 'Knowing Brothers' with their performances.

SuperM's BaekhyunTaeminKaiTaeyongTenLucas, and Mark featured as guests on the August 29th episode, and the project group brought their best dance moves and performances. NCT's Taeyong and Mark performed their unreleased track "The Himalayas", SuperM performed their latest songs "Tiger Inside" and "100", they also did their own rendition of Taemin's "Move", and Taeyong broke it down with "All Day" as a gift to Super Junior's Heechul.

Take a look at SuperM's performances above and below!
   

  1. SuperM
  2. KNOWING BROTHERS
1

quark123959,007 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Baekhyun dancing in the background during Taeyong's rap. Everyone doing Sorry, Sorry. Mark embarrassing the hell out of Heechul with compliments. He's always taken care of NCT.

1

brideofchani3,121 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

omg ty is so beautiful

