SuperM take over 'Knowing Brothers' with their performances

SuperM took over 'Knowing Brothers' with their performances.



SuperM's Baekhyun, Taemin, Kai, Taeyong, Ten, Lucas, and Mark featured as guests on the August 29th episode, and the project group brought their best dance moves and performances. NCT's Taeyong and Mark performed their unreleased track "The Himalayas", SuperM performed their latest songs "Tiger Inside" and "100", they also did their own rendition of Taemin's "Move", and Taeyong broke it down with "All Day" as a gift to Super Junior's Heechul.



Take a look at SuperM's performances above and below!



