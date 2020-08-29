SoRi gears up in leather in 'Initial S' teaser image

SoRi has released a new teaser image for 'Initial S'.



The singer is returning with a motorcycle concept, and in the teaser image above, she's all geared up in leather as she sits on a bike. SoRi previously stated her single "I Am Not Alone", which she released in July of 2019, might be her last, but she's returning with a new song this month.



She took motorcycle riding lessons in a recent YouTube vlog, and it looks like that may be the source of her inspiration or she was preparing for her comeback's concept.



SoRi's 'Initial S' drops on August 31 KST. Stay tuned for updates.