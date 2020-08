Stray Kids is ready to release their first album repackage 'IN生(IN LIFE)'.



On August 30 at midnight KST, the boys revealed 4 unit teaser images for the upcoming release via the group's official social media accounts. Starting with Bangchan and Hyunjin, members paired up to show off their fierce yet stunning visuals in the dark. Check out the teaser images below.

'IN生 (IN LIFE)' will be released on September 14th KST so stay tuned for more details to come until then!