SuperM casually showcase their activities at home in 'With You' MV

On August 2, SuperM released an MV for "With You".

This song was originally performed as part of "SuperM: We Are The Future Live" concert tour. This song was also performed at "One World: Together At Home" live stream event hosted by Global Citizen and curated by Lady Gaga in support of frontline healthcare workers and the WHO.

This MV showcased the members engaging in casual activities at home, ranging from working out, studying, to cooking. In this all-English song, SuperM sings about creating happy moments with each other and how these moments can erase the darkness in their lives.

