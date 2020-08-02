5

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

SuperM casually showcase their activities at home in 'With You' MV

On August 2, SuperM released an MV for "With You". 

This song was originally performed as part of "SuperM: We Are The Future Live" concert tour. This song was also performed at "One World: Together At Home" live stream event hosted by Global Citizen and curated by Lady Gaga in support of frontline healthcare workers and the WHO.

This MV showcased the members engaging in casual activities at home, ranging from working out, studying, to cooking. In this all-English song, SuperM sings about creating happy moments with each other and how these moments can erase the darkness in their lives.

What do you think about the MV?

bangchansteponme455 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Ten is so good at drawing. I want him to design me a tattoo.

Cant believe all these years have passed and no one has stopped Baekhyun from being insanely cute yet

xx-jenn-xx135 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Yessss Hype SuperM up for their comeback I can't wait!!!!

Share

