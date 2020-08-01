Se7en brought back "Passion" on 'Immortal Song'.



On the August 1st 'Legendary Dance Singer' special, Se7en competed with an updated version of his track "Passion" from his 2004 album 'Must Listen'. The singer revealed the track was originally composed by Teddy for Jinusean, but he begged the producer to give it to him instead. For his 2020 version of "Passion", Se7en combined hip hop and rock to bring a refreshing vibe during the hot summer season.



Se7en brought his best and won the ultimate favor of the audience, winning the final trophy.



Congratulations to Se7en!



