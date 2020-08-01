Chaeyeon remixed her hit track "Two of Us" for the latest episode of 'Immortal Song'.



On the August 1st 'Legendary Dance Singer' special, Chaeyeon performed a new version of her 2004 hit song "Two of Us", which fans know for the catchy chorus as well as the trademark choreography. It's also the song that gave the singer her first #1 trophy.



For her latest performance, she stayed true to the original track with a remix for a dance breakdown. Despite Chaeyeon's energetic performance, Se7en took the final win with his remake of "Passion".



Watch Chaeyeon's performance of "Two of Us" above and her interview below!

