MAMAMOO's Moon Byul, GOT7's Youngjae, UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok & more to enter pets in dog show competition

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul, GOT7's Youngjae, UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok, and more are set to compete with their furry pets in a dog show competition.



On August 27, reports revealed MBC is preparing a dog show competition as a Chuseok special, and it's scheduled to start filming in early September. Youngjae, Moon Byul, Kim Woo Seok, (G)I-DLE's Shuhua, Cosmic Girls' Soobin, Golden Child's Bomin and Jaehyun, and Lovelyz' Jisoo will be leading their beloved pups through an obstacle course.



All the idol stars' labels have confirmed their appearances, and the dog show competition will likely air separately from the '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships' Chuseok special.



Stay tuned for updates!