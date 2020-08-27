6

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul, GOT7's Youngjae, UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok & more to enter pets in dog show competition

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul, GOT7's Youngjae, UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok, and more are set to compete with their furry pets in a dog show competition. 

On August 27, reports revealed MBC is preparing a dog show competition as a Chuseok special, and it's scheduled to start filming in early September. Youngjae, Moon Byul, Kim Woo Seok, (G)I-DLE's ShuhuaCosmic GirlsSoobinGolden Child's Bomin and Jaehyun, and LovelyzJisoo will be leading their beloved pups through an obstacle course. 

All the idol stars' labels have confirmed their appearances, and the dog show competition will likely air separately from the '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships' Chuseok special.

Stay tuned for updates!

xx-jenn-xx2,893 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

Now how can you talk about their pets and not show us their pets :( I wanna see the puppies! This sounds cute and exciting though!

kokko777202 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

Why do I think that Coco will just clown Youngjae and do her own thing and they will totally loose this thing but will be super entertaining and it will be the cutest thing to ever witness?! 😍

