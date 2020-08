ONEUS has released an intense M/V teaser for their title track "To Be Or Not To Be" in their upcoming 4th mini-album, 'Lived'.

As previously reported, ONEUS' upcoming 4th mini-album contains a total of 5 tracks and an intro, including the title song "To Be Or Not To Be", "Dead Or Alive", "Dizzy", "Airplane", and "Come Back Home". 'Lived' is set to release on August 19th at 6 PM KST.

Check out the M/V teaser above. What do you think?