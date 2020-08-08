8 notable K-Pop collabs with American artists









1. Kiss and Makeup - BLACKPINK, Dua Lipa

As the title suggests, "Kiss and Makeup" is about making up with someone you have strong feelings for. Dua Lipa's powerful vocals, BLACKPINK's unique vocal range, and the high energy beat is what makes this song such a successful collab.





2. Let's Shut Up and Dance - Lay, NCT 127, Jason Derulo

"Let's Shut Up and Dance" has a fun, positive message about letting loose and having fun. The song is catchy on its own, but the music video adds another dimension. NCT 127, Lay, and Jason Derulo showcase their impressive dancing skills in this song with an international flair.

3. Boy With Luv - BTS, Halsey

"Boy with Luv" is a sweet song that's perfect for playing in the car with the windows rolled down. One thing that makes this collab stand out is that it's mostly sung in Korean. The song's message about a boy getting to know the girl he loves more deeply will make anyone's heart melt.





4. Close to Me - Red Velvet, Ellie Goulding, Diplo



"Close to Me" can be interpreted as wanting to be both physically and emotionally in sync with the one you love. The original version was catchy by itself, but Red Velvet's enchanting voices makes you appreciate the song even more.

5. Sour Candy - BLACKPINK, Lady Gaga

"Sour Candy" by BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga plays into the idea of having a hard shell. Once you get to know the person better though, he or she will become more open to being their true selves. This is definitely an iconic collab that will be remembered for years to come.

6. Who Do You Love - Monsta X, French Montana

This collab by Monsta X and French Montana will give you all the feels. The song is about a girl who can't make up her mind when it comes to her two potential lovers, and there's some serious emotional impact in the lyrics. Monsta X's parts are more melodic in this song, whereas French Montana provides the upbeat rap.

7. Hangover - Psy, Snoop Dogg

Psy and Snoop Dogg are probably the most unlikely pair to do a collab together, but they surprisingly work well together. "Hangover" is a lighthearted party song that talks about that delightful feeling of drinking too much. Snoop Dogg's clever rap skills and Psy's silly persona made "Hangover" a huge hit. Plus, who can forget about the hilarious karaoke scene from the music video?

8. Freal Luv - Chanyeol (EXO), Far East Movement, Marshmello

"Freal Luv" features some well-known names in the music industry, like EXO's Chanyeol, Far East Movement, and Marshmello. This song is about a lover who you would do anything for. It's about putting it all on the line and doing whatever is necessary for an authentic, one-of-a-kind love.