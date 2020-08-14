BTOB's Sungjae spotted as a soldier in the crowd at 'The 75th National Liberation Day of Korea Commemoration' event

August 15 marks a very important day in South Korea, The National Liberation Day of Korea!

A proud commemoration event titled 'The 75th National Liberation Day of Korea - Our Country' took place on this day at 10 AM KST in Seoul, with president Moon Jae In and the first lady in attendance. Actor Song Il Kook hosted the event as an MC, while professional volleyball player Kim Yeon Kyung represented the citizens for the national pledge.

Another familiar face was also in attendance for the important event, spotted in the crowd wearing an army soldier's uniform! It was none other than BTOB's Sungjae, who enlisted as an active duty soldier back in May of this year. Sungjae was captured saluting toward Korea's national flag charismatically on camera, right after a shot of president Moon Jae In.