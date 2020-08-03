Kang Daniel wants to 'blow your mind' in powerful MV for comeback single 'Who U Are'

Kang Daniel has officially made his latest comeback!

On August 3 KST, the former Wanna One center unveiled the music video for "Who U Are," the title track of his 2nd mini album 'Magenta,' which follows 1st mini album 'Cyan' in his ongoing color series.



"Who U Are" is a track with strong summertime vibes that blends 808 bass drums, Latin guitar, flute, synthesizer, and vocal effects with an addictive melody. The lyrics detail a type of hot energy between two people that has the power to awaken certain emotions one might not even know they had. The song's mysterious vibes are matched by a dark and dynamic music video that focuses heavily on its unique choreography.



Meanwhile, on July 27, Kang Daniel dropped a pre-release music video for the song "Waves," another track on 'Magenta' that features Simon Dominic and Jamie (Park Ji Min).

Check out the music video for "Who U Are" above!