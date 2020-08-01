2

Junjin puts on a light show with 'Wa' on 'Immortal Song'

Junjin put on a light show with "Waon 'Immortal Song'.

On the August 1st 'Legendary Dance Singer' special, Junjin performed his solo song "Wa" from his 2008 first album 'New Decade Together 4 Ever'. The Shinhwa member expressed he was excited for his first performance on the show, and he hoped it was a refreshing stage for viewers to watch.

Despite Junjin's mesmerizing performance, Se7en took the win with his remake of "Passion".

Take a look at Junjin's performance of "Wa" above and his interview below!

