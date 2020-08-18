BTS to take part in 'do it (around the world)' art event by 'Google Arts & Culture'

BTS are taking part in the 'do it (around the world)' art event by Google Arts & Culture.



The 'do it (around the world)' art event is a collaboration project between Swiss art curator, critic, and historian Hans Ulrich Obrist and Google Arts & Culture. The art event is an "ever-expanding set of creative instructions by leading artists - simple enough for anyone to do," which started in Paris in 1993 with Serpentine Galleries artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist, and BTS are part of this year's 30 artists around the world who are taking part in the project.



BTS' 'do it' will convey "the importance of connecting beyond boundaries. It resonates with the message BTS have been sharing through their music and other activities, including the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech and CONNECT, BTS project."



Take a look at BTS' 'do it' below. Will you be taking part in the art event?



