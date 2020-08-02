Jay Park and indie band SURL preview collaboration single 'Don't Say No' with MV teaser

Jay Park is teaming up with indie band SURL for a new single!

On August 2 KST, the Happy Robot Records band unveiled the music video teaser for the upcoming single, which is entitled "Don't Say No." The audio sample heard in the teaser reveals that it is a mid-tempo rock track rounded by dreamlike guitar reverb. According to news previously provided by the agency, Jay Park has written his own rap part for the song.





Meanwhile, SURL is a four-piece band that debuted in 2018 with the single "Stay Here." They also released their first EP 'Aren't You?' that same year.





Check out the teaser above, and stay tuned for when the song drops on August 5!