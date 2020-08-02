Soyou channels 'girl crush' concept in bold photoshoot for 'Cosmo Korea's August issue

Soyou is turning up the 'girl crush' in her latest magazine pictorial!



On July 29 KST, her agency Starship Entertainment unveiled the former SISTAR member's photoshoot with fashion magazine 'Cosmopolitan Korea.' For the photoshoot, the singer is looking both glamorous and assertive in a variety of tailored blazer looks, each dressed up or dressed down to exude different moods from polished to casual.





According to the agency, Soyou also recorded a special video for the magazine's official YouTube where she offers love and relationship advice to women in their 20s and 30s.







Check out the photoshoot from 'Cosmopolitan Korea's August issue below!