Lee Eun Sang shares a preview of 'Beautiful Scar' with a concept spoiler film

Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang has shared a sneak preview of his upcoming debut single album 'Beautiful Scar', with a 'Beautiful' version concept spoiler film.

In the spoiler film, Lee Eun Sang awes fans with his sultry, melodic vocals to a smooth, groovy beat. The idol will be releasing more audio and video teasers throughout next week, so fans will have more chances to anticipate his grand solo artist debut.

Lee Eun Sang's 1st single album 'Beautiful Scar' is set for release this August 31 at 6 PM KST.