BLACKPINK become the most subscribed female pop artist on YouTube



According to YG Entertainment on August 17, BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel surpassed 44 million subscribers on August 16, 9AM KST.

With this, BLACKPINK surpass Ariana Granda to become the most subscribed female pop artist on YouTube. BLACKPINK is also ranked 4th most subscribed pop artist, trailing just behind prominent pop figures Justin Bieber, DJ Marshmello and Ed Sheeran.

BLACKPINK’s influence on YouTube is unrivaled in K-Pop, with their channel gaining 100,000 subscribers daily since the release of “How You Like That”.

The said pre-release track “How You Like That” was released on June 26 has also made its name on five Guinness World Records categories including “Most-viewed Music Video in the first 24 hours”.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will be releasing a collaboration with pop star Selena Gomez on August 28. Following which, the group will also be releasing their 1st full-length album on October 2.