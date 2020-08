Huh Gak is ready to make a comeback as he releases the MV teaser for his single "Without You".

Music video teaser features VICTON's Subin and Huh Gak previously has been revealing teasers along with still cuts from the music video.



Huh Gak will be releasing his single soon for it is set to release on August 27 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned as you watch the teaser above and don't miss out on the release of "Without You"!