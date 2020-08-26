Huh Gak reveals more 'Without You' MV still cuts feat. VICTON's Subin

Huh Gak has revealed more "Without You" music video still cuts featuring VICTON's Subin.



After Huh Gak's first set of MV cuts, Subin can be seen with a bike in the countryside and standing in thought in the city. He's starring in Huh Gak's MV for "Without You", which drops on August 27 KST.



Check out the latest still cuts below, and watch Huh Gak's voice teaser video here if you missed it.

