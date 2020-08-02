9

2

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Chancellor and Younha preview sweet duet for stormy weather with 'Walking In The Rain' MV teaser

Chancellor has a very special guest on his upcoming single!

On August 2 KST, the R&B singer unveiled a teaser for his new single "Walking In The Rain," which features none other than solo songstress Younha. In the teaser for the music video, the two singers beautifully harmonize, offering a preview of the song's soft and sweet mood, as two actors in the clip play out a classic Hollywood-style romance as they dance in the rain at a carnival.

Meanwhile, Chancellor is not only a singer, but an established music producer, who previously worked with artists like BoA, Gary, and Taeyeon.

Check out the music video teaser above, and stay tuned for the single when it drops on August 4!

0

1 day ago

elemental-earth-21 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Is ‘Walking In The Fallout’ still a thing, or rather, how should I explain this... Will it ever stop being a thing ? Or are these kamikaze hits just a figment of my imagination?

