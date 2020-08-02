CRAVITY treats fans to 'selfie version' MV of debut album track 'Blackout'

CRAVITY has dropped a special music video!

On August 2 KST, the Starship Entertainment boy group unveiled a surprise 'selfie version' music video for the song "Blackout," a track off of their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' which was released in April. In the video, the members are seen through the perspective of the phones in their hands as they record themselves dancing, singing along, and running around their agency building.

Meanwhile, CRAVITY are currently the cover models for the August issue of fashion magazine 'MAPS,' modeling for three special edition covers.

Check out the music video for "Blackout" above!