CRAVITY appears on three separate covers for fashion magazine 'MAPS' August issue

CRAVITY has landed in another magazine!





On July 27 KST, Starship Entertainment revealed the rookie group's recent photoshoot with fashion magazine 'MAPS.'





For the magazine's August issue, the boys will be appearing in separate units for a total of three different covers - Allen/Hyeongjun/Seongmin, Woobin/Jungmo/Minhee, and Wonjin/Taeyoung/Serim. The magazine chose not to go with something that looks like the idols they are on stage, instead opting to capture their youthful charm with more of a fresh-faced 'boyfriend' concept.



Meanwhile, CRAVITY debuted back in April of this year with the mini album 'HIDEOUT: Remember Who We Are,' featuring title single "Break All The Rules" and promoted B-side track "Cloud 9."

Check out the images below!