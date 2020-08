CLC is ready for their comeback with "Helicopter" as they drop the second teaser for the MV.

In this teaser, the members of CLC are each showing off their sensuality as they pose in front of the camera. The MV teaser starts off with a powerful tune and ends with the highlight of the chorus.

The new single will drop on September 2 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for the soon release of CLC's new song!