Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and Sunny wish Tiffany Young happy birthday through heartfelt IG posts

Tiffany Young has just celebrated her birthday!





On August 1, the Girls' Generation member turned 31 years old, and fellow members Sooyoung and Sunny both took to their personal Instagram accounts to celebrate her special day with their own birthday messages.



"A person who does her best in both work and human affairs without moderation," Sooyoung began her message. "A person who breaks down my door and shouts 'Don't be discouraged!!!' when I am feeling depressed. A person who wishes happiness for me more than they want it for themselves. My person, whenever you go, don't be discouraged. I'll always be cheering you on."



In the comment section, fellow Girl's Generation member Yuri playfully comments with, "You wrote this really well."



"Now our signature is missing, so I'm disappointed. Typical of our passionate Fany! It's fantastic that it's not only your birthday, but Girls' Generation has also been together for 13 years!! Let's be happy, our Fany," Sunny wrote in her own Instagram post. She finished the caption by adding a hashtag that reads '#GG4EVA,' leading Tiffany comment her post with "#GG4EVA" as well when she responded.







Check out Sunny and Sooyoung's Instagram posts below!