96

34

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and Sunny wish Tiffany Young happy birthday through heartfelt IG posts

AKP STAFF

Tiffany Young has just celebrated her birthday!


On August 1, the Girls' Generation member turned 31 years old, and fellow members Sooyoung and Sunny both took to their personal Instagram accounts to celebrate her special day with their own birthday messages.

"A person who does her best in both work and human affairs without moderation," Sooyoung began her message. "A person who breaks down my door and shouts 'Don't be discouraged!!!' when I am feeling depressed. A person who wishes happiness for me more than they want it for themselves. My person, whenever you go, don't be discouraged. I'll always be cheering you on."

In the comment section, fellow Girl's Generation member Yuri playfully comments with, "You wrote this really well."

"Now our signature is missing, so I'm disappointed. Typical of our passionate Fany! It's fantastic that it's not only your birthday, but Girls' Generation has also been together for 13 years!! Let's be happy, our Fany," Sunny wrote in her own Instagram post. She finished the caption by adding a hashtag that reads '#GG4EVA,' leading Tiffany comment her post with "#GG4EVA" as well when she responded.


Check out Sunny and Sooyoung's Instagram posts below!

View this post on Instagram

일에있어서도 사람에 있어서도 적당히를 몰라서 넘치도록 최선을 다하는 사람. 우울 할때 내 방문 뿌시고 들어와서 내친구 기죽지마!!!소리치며 나 꺼내놓는 사람🙉 내행복보다 네 행복을 바라게 되는 사람 내사람 어디서도 기죽지마 늘 응원해🥰 #생일축하해🎂

A post shared by Sooyoung Choi (@sooyoungchoi) on

  1. Sooyoung
  2. Tiffany Young
  3. Sunny
20 12,884 Share 74% Upvoted

5

IMakeMyPoint344 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

RIGHT NOW, ITS GIRLS' GENERATION!

TOMORROW, ITS GIRLS' GENERATION!

FOREVER, ITS GIRLS' GENERATION!

GIRLS' GENERATION SARANGHAE!

Share

2

wonder12320 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

So glad to see their unchanging close bond!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND