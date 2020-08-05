10

BTS's Jimin & Jungkook bicker over ice cream flavors in their new 'Baskin Robbins' CF

'Baskin Robbins' Korea has finally dropped the Jimin and Jungkook version TV CF for BTS's ongoing August endorsement promotions!

Currently active as the official endorsement models for 'Baskin Robbins' in Korea, BTS have also partnered up with the ice cream franchise to release their very own, limited edition flavor - 'Bora Bora'!

You can watch Jimin and Jungkook bickering about their ice cream flavor preferences while enjoying a scoop of 'Bora Bora' ice cream in their latest CF, above! If you missed more of 'Baskin Robbins' BTS CFs from earlier this week, you can check them out here and here!

Yesss, I've been waiting for this! It's cute! Though they edited out Jungkook's tattoos except in one shot you can spot one.

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

