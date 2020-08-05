EXO's Lay & Chen also wish their fan club EXO-L 'Happy 6th birthday'!

On August 5, 2020, EXO's official fan club EXO-L turned 6-years old!

The date marks the day that EXO announced their official fan club name EXO-L for the first time ever, and is celebrated as a birthday for the entire fandom. Earlier, fans were overjoyed as EXO's leader Suho as well as members Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun wished all members of their beloved fan club a "Happy birthday".

Now, EXO members Lay and Chen have also spoken up with birthday greetings as well! First, Lay took to his Instagram story on August 5 to write, "EXO-L, happy 6th anniversary!! Happy birthday."

Chen decided to greet fans with a post via SM Entertainment's artist communication platform 'Lysn'. He said, "EXO-L, happy 6th birthday~ (heart) I hope that at least for today, you can enjoy a leisurely day~!!" Fans who are familiar with the usage of 'Lysn' and the artist messaging communication app 'Bubble' also pointed out that Sehun, Chanyeol, and Kai sent out separate greetings for the special day with personalized 'Bubble' messages.

So many EXO-Ls were overjoyed to have all 6 currently promoting members of EXO celebrating the special day as one, even if not all of them may be nearby one another. (Members Xiumin and D.O. are currently carrying out their mandatory military service duties.)

Happy 6th birthday once again, EXO-L!