Ong Seong Wu, Shin Ye Eun, Dongjun, P.O, & more paint a lively picture of youth romance ahead of new drama 'Probability'





JTBC's upcoming new Fri-Sat romance drama series 'Probability' has unveiled a fresh set of still cuts featuring the story's lead cast and crew, starting with the main couple Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun!



'Probability', directed by Choi Sung Bum, tells the story of a man and a woman who crush on each other over the course of 10 long years. First ,actress Shin Ye Eun's character Kyung Woo Yeon is a calligrapher with a bright and straightforward personality. Due to her tendency to obsess over things, she has been in love with the same man for 10 years. The man Kyung Woo Yeon is in love with is a photographer named Lee Soo (Ong Seong Wu). A celebrity in the world of photography, Lee Soo knows that he's charming and that everyone loves him, but begins to face inner conflict as he realizes he might be in love with a long time friend.

Rising stars and veteran actors including Dongjun, Block B's P.O, Ahn Eun Jin, Choi Chan Ho, and Baek Soo Min also star in 'Probability' as various characters faced with their own romantic dilemmas. Dongjun will play the role of Ong Seong Wu's love rival On Joon Su, while P.O. takes on the role of an affectionate friend everyone relies on, Jin Sang Hyuk.



Curious to know more about JTBC's 'Probability'? While you wait for the series to premiere this September, check out the lead cast's bright new still cuts, below!



