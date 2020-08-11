BTS give a deeper look in latest preview for 'In the SOOP' reality series

BTS have revealed a new preview for their 'In the SOOP' reality series!



The preview above gives a detailed look at BTS' activities on the show from peacefully painting, rowing, fishing, cooking, and more. As previously revealed, 'In the SOOP BTS ver.' follows the members of BTS as they get away to a beautiful camping spot in the woods, where they find healing by exploring a variety of quiet hobbies to calm the mind, like reading, fishing, meditating, or just enjoying the view with a friend.



The upcoming reality series premieres on August 19 at 11PM on JTBC as well as WeVerse on August 20 at 12AM KST. Exclusive behind footage will also be available for fans via Weverse every Tuesdays at 9 PM KST.



Check out BTS' latest 'In the SOOP' teaser above!







