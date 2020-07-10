8

Track trailer #4 "Maybe I left It There" for Eunji's 4th mini-album 'Simple' released

A Pink's Eunji released another teaser for her upcoming 4th mini-album 'Simple'.

The teaser is a track trailer for the song "Maybe I left it there". The teaser begins off with a soft classic violin instrumental as a woman and a man are sitting in a green room. Their faces don't show as the woman ties a red knot on the man's finger.

The whole trailer gives off a mellow classic aura that expresses a sense of longing. Stay tuned for the release of Eunji's 4th mini-album which will be released on July 15th, 6 PM KST.

