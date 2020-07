The new music video teaser for EXO-SC's "1 Billion Views" has been released on July 10th.

The teaser starts off on a retro-futuristic street with neon lights as Chanyeol walks into the scene. Then Sehun looking sleek as ever is seen standing on a car in front of a billboard that has '1 Billion views' written on it.

The teaser has somewhat of a retro-style yet futuristic ambiance. Stay tuned for the release of EXO-SC's album '1 Billion Views' on July 13 at 6 pm KST.