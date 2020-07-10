Saturday reveals teaser image for their 4th single album 'D.B.D.B.DIB'

Saturday revealed the group concept photo for their new single album 'D.B.D.B.DIB' on July 11 at midnight KST.

The girls are seen standing in front of a brick wall and wearing clothes that are similar to that of school uniforms. The teaser photo is designed as a Magazine cover, there is an excerpt that reads "Saturday, summons the memories of all the people across the nation?! They come back with the best song that will have you singing constantly after having one listen. What is that song? The members are able to perfectly perform it heating up the mood."



Stay tuned for their comeback which is scheduled for August 3rd.



