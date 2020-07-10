11

3

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Saturday reveals teaser image for their 4th single album 'D.B.D.B.DIB'

AKP STAFF

Saturday revealed the group concept photo for their new single album 'D.B.D.B.DIB' on July 11 at midnight KST.

The girls are seen standing in front of a brick wall and wearing clothes that are similar to that of school uniforms. The teaser photo is designed as a Magazine cover, there is an excerpt that reads "Saturday, summons the memories of all the people across the nation?! They come back with the best song that will have you singing constantly after having one listen. What is that song? The members are able to perfectly perform it heating up the mood."

Stay tuned for their comeback which is scheduled for August 3rd.

  1. Saturday
1 271 Share 79% Upvoted

0

thekey266 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

Dibidibidib my name is Minho

Share
Spectrum
Spectrum officially disband after 2 years
6 hours ago   14   7,867
Spectrum
Spectrum officially disband after 2 years
6 hours ago   14   7,867
Hwa Sa
Hwa Sa drops 'Maria' performance MV
22 hours ago   0   1,497

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND