Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

The Black Label drops official teaser poster for Jeon So Mi's comeback

Jeon So Mi is making a comeback!

On July 14 at 12 PM KST, The Black Label dropped the official teaser poster for Jeon So Mi's comeback. According to the SNS post, the comeback will mark the release of a new single in July. In this poster, Jeon So Mi shows off a lovely image, wearing a cream-colored knit top.

Back in June of 2019, Jeon So Mi made her solo debut under The Black Label with the single 'Birthday'.

Stay tuned for more updates! The new single will be released on July 22 at 6 PM KST.

About time!
oh wow this teaser gives off a totally different vibe from birthday. this concept seems more mature whilst birthday was more colourful and cute (preppy?). i always liked birthday ALOT, im excited!!!!

