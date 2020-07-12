TOO drops highlight medley for 2nd mini album 'Running TOOgether'

TOO has revealed the highlight medley for their comeback album.

On July 13 at midnight KST, the rookie group TOO released the highlight medley for their 2nd mini album 'Running TOOgether'. With a sporty and summery concept, the boys prepared five brand new tracks, including the title track "Count 1, 2" and a Korean remake version of the song "Dancing In The Moonlight".

Which track are you most excited for? Make sure to check out the MV teaser if you haven't already!

TOO's 2nd mini album will officially drop on July 15 at 6 PM and the MV for "Count 1, 2" is set for a pre-release on that same day at midnight.