Cross Gene's Seyoung reveals schedule for his upcoming digital single 'Stubborn'

Cross Gene's Seyoung revealed the schedule for his upcoming digital single 'Stubborn' .



According to the schedule, the Cross Gene member is dropping his pre-release track "Bruise" on July 13 KST, while his digital single 'Stubborn' drops on the 20th.



Seyoung's last solo promotion was "Winter Rain" in January of 2019. Check out Seyoung's schedule below.



