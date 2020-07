SF9 released a teaser clip with the title "9loryUS: EPILOGUE" for their mini-album '9loryUS', which was released earlier this month.



In the clip, the members of SF9 are seen standing in the middle of a mysterious green room as they look around their surroundings. At the end of the clip, the members leave the room as a gold snake is seen slithering on the floor of that room.

You can watch the teaser clip of "9loryUS: EPILOGUE" above.