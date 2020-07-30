BTS nominated in multiple categories for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

The nominees for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards have been revealed. Many renowned artists have made their way to the nominations of the MTV VMAs such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish. Over the years, Kpop artists have made their way into the American music awards as BTS set records winning various awards such as Billboard's Top Social Artist of the year, winning it three years in a row.



This year, BTS was nominated for three categories in the VMAs - Best choreography, best pop, and of course, best Kpop.

The best pop category includes other artists such as Halsey and Jonas Brothers while the best choreography nominees include Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande.

The Other Kpop groups nominated in the best Kpop category include Red Velvet, EXO, and (G)I-DLE.

This year there were new award categories added to the VMAs. It includes the best quarantine performance and best music video from home.

Meanwhile, 2020 MTV VMA will take place in New York with performances all across the five boroughs and will air live on August 30th at 8 PM ET/PT. You can vote for the MTV VMA's here.

