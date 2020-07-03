The Rose's Dojoon writes letter to fans ahead of military enlistment

The Rose's Dojoon wrote a letter to fans ahead of his military enlistment.



On July 3, Dojoon shared the letters in Korean and English below, letting fans know he'd be officially enlisting for the military on July 6. He wrote, "I'm very cautious about saying this because this is sudden news for fans who send us unconditional love and infinite support. I'd like to say that I'll do my best in a brave and healthy way... I sincerely thank every single one of you again for making it possible to embrace our beautiful memories together and cherish every minute and every second with our Black Rose."



Take a look at The Rose member's full letter below!